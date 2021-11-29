 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $169,000

Back on Market, NO FAULT OF THE SELLER ! Nice 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath, in the Private Lake Community of Terre Du Lac, just 1 hour south of St. Louis. Home features 3 bedrooms on the main level & the 4th in the lower level with a half bath and closet. The living room has laminate flooring & wood burning fireplace. The dining room and Master Bed has a sliding glass door that walks out onto deck area overlooking the large, level, fenced backyard. The kitchen features breakfast bar, dishwasher, microwave, and plenty of cabinet space. Master bed has private deck area, & full bath. Walk out finished lower level with family room, wood burning insert, rec/game room, & large laundry room Home has an oversized 2 car garage with space for work area and new garage doors and openers. This home has a level front yard, and of off-street parking. Amenities that Terre Du Lac has to offer from the Lakes, golf courses, Club House, Pool, beaches, Parks & so much more. Charter available.

