GORGEOUS! Completely Renovated, 4 Br, 3 Baths, Open Floor Plan, Dining Rm Walks out to a new Deck w/ roll out awning, deck is all Missouri Cedar and has a new cat walk w/metal roof that walks over to the back door of the detached garage office. Kitchen has Custom Wood Cabinets, Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen are all open w/ a Fireplace. Master currently has a shower only, there is a new jet tub that owner never installed. Central Heat/AC along w/ A Wood Furnace in the basement w/ a trap door in attached garage for lowering wood into a wood room. LL great rooms is 46 x 17 and sporty, has its own pool table and bar area and fridge, with back wall having 4 huge double pane windows that overlook the over sized back yard. propane tanks that stay 2 for the home and one for the detached 32 x 60 garage, also has a 7k lb lift, has an office and full basement, (used for personal use only as seller to repair and work on his own race cars). Basement garage is 32x60 w workshop area.
4 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $239,900
