4 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $249,900

Beautiful lake front home! The spacious great room provides a great area to gather with friends and family. The kitchen has lots of counter tops, cabinets and comes with all appliances. Dine at the breakfast bar, large dining area or grab a quick snack or drink your morning coffee while you take in the gorgeous view from the updated sunroom. The lower level has a large family room, safe room, bedroom, bath and lots of storage space. You will enjoy lake living at it's best whether you are grilling on the patio, fishing from the dock or swimming in the lake. The current homeowners have made numerous upgrades to the home including, flooring, new roof, updating the sunroom, adding the dock and much more. This is a home for all seasons, call today and don't let this one get away!!