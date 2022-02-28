4 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $375,000

One time showing on this Wonderful Lake Front 4 Bedroom 3 Full and 1/2 bath low maintenance home. Home is over 3,000 sq ft of living space with 2 master bedroom suites on the main level, both with decks overlooking Lac Carmel. You will love the all season room with panoramic views of the lake. Home also has 2 more bedrooms in the lower level with family room and much more. There is also a 28/12 screened in patio/porch area to enjoy the views of the lake. Private boat dock with large slip and garden shed. Bring on the fun in the sun on the 9.9hrs limit lake, paddle board, kayak, pontoon and just swim in the lake. You will love it all.