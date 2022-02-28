 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $389,900

4 bed,3 ba LAKE FRONT home awaits new owners as summer holidays are approaching! This beautiful home provides privacy as you have your own lake frontage, large dock great for fishing, swimming or just hanging out. Want to sit out the trip to the dock, enjoy the large composite deck to sip your favorite drink & watch the view. 2900 sq. ft of living space includes a large living rm & adjoining dining rm plenty of space to gather. A large eat in kitchen with pantry makes cooking a pleasure. Enjoy the large sunroom (currently used for dining) as an area to watch the views & stay inside. The main level has a spacious master bedroom & bath, where you can rest up for another fun day at the lake. An additional large bedroom with wood burning fireplace or could be converted to a family room. Lower level with 2 additional bedrooms gives room to have overnight guests. The 18 hole golf course is just a short distance away. The lake is your front porch when you live on the lake!

