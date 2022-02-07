4 Bedroom Home in Bonne Terre - $464,900

Back on Market!- NO FAULT OF SELLER! You can feel the Peace and Tranquility this amazing property offers as you pull into the driveway. 3398 sq ft Ranch style home nestled on 7.15 acres, with one fully stocked bass pond, and access to fully stocked lower shared pond. 2 Car attached garage, 30x50 Barn, 24x24 fully insulated detached garage, both with electric and concrete floors. 15x30 carport, 20x40 RV carport. Fenced on one side. Superior designed drainage system installed. Covered patio and covered porch area. Open floor plan with amazing kitchen, beautiful hardwood flooring, main floor laundry, and gigantic master suite. Lower level offers safe room, 3rd bathroom, and is plumbed for kitchenette. Must see to believe!