 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Cadet - $159,000

4 Bedroom Home in Cadet - $159,000

Occupied property. Home can not be shown. Do not disturb tenants. Looking for a 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 1.5 story home, tucked in the woods at the end of the quite road. I have one for you featuring a spacious living room, and a combined kitchen with dining room, just perfect for entertaining. Comes with an EXTRA Lg bedroom in lower level which could be used as a family room. Walk out basement and massive back yard backing to wooded area gives you so much privacy. All this is conventionally located close to Kingston school. This property sits on 3.75 acres with tons of wildlife running through the property.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

From Farmington to Hollywood

From Farmington to Hollywood

One of the most unusual biographies you’ll ever read on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) belongs to a man many of our readers may know well …

DOC loses on harassment claim

DOC loses on harassment claim

A St. Francois County jury awarded $870,000 in damages to a former Farmington Correctional Center guard who sued the state over a sustained vo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News