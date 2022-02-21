Occupied property. Home can not be shown. Do not disturb tenants. Looking for a 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 1.5 story home, tucked in the woods at the end of the quite road. I have one for you featuring a spacious living room, and a combined kitchen with dining room, just perfect for entertaining. Comes with an EXTRA Lg bedroom in lower level which could be used as a family room. Walk out basement and massive back yard backing to wooded area gives you so much privacy. All this is conventionally located close to Kingston school. This property sits on 3.75 acres with tons of wildlife running through the property.
4 Bedroom Home in Cadet - $159,000
