4 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $485,000

  • Updated
This breath-taking home sits on over 7.5 acres and is tucked back into the trees for the privacy. This home features 4 Bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with a full finished basement, with large family room and a sleeping area too. Home has many updates, including new kitchen, large over sized car port, multiple living areas, and so much more. This home has over 5000 sqft of finished living space. Don't wait to schedule your showings this one will not be available long.

