4 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $111,000

Fantastic location! Home shows lots of pride of ownership. Covered front porch welcomes you. Large living room has a very open feeling with 9 foot ceilings and lots of natural sunlight. The living room connects the dining area as well as the gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops. French doors off the dining room leads you to the beautiful backyard with a deck. Big kitchen with ample counter space and cabinets. Main floor master bedroom with full bathroom, another half bath and main floor laundry room. Three more bedrooms and a full bath when you walk up the beautiful staircase. Outstanding in town location, convenient to everything in town, parks, shopping, schools+++ Don't miss this, it won't last long!