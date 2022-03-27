Fantastic location! Home shows lots of pride of ownership. Covered front porch welcomes you. Large living room has a very open feeling with 9 foot ceilings and lots of natural sunlight. The living room connects the dining area as well as the gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops. French doors off the dining room leads you to the beautiful backyard with a deck. Big kitchen with ample counter space and cabinets. Main floor master bedroom with full bathroom, another half bath and main floor laundry room. Three more bedrooms and a full bath when you walk up the beautiful staircase. Outstanding in town location, convenient to everything in town, parks, shopping, schools+++ Don't miss this, it won't last long!
4 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $111,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two area men face burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a Farmington house and hiding from police inside a crawl space.
The athletic director for North County School District is about to trade a Raider helmet for a Farmington Knight helmet.
An area man was sentenced this month to eight years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
An area man has been charged with forgery and tampering with a vehicle in two separate cases after being charged just last month with 18 relat…
And the winners are …
Local citizens from all walks of life gathered at the North County High School football field Sunday evening for a prayer vigil in memory of t…
HOPEWELL, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia on Thursday were still trying to piece together what happened and whether any adults will face criminal charges after seven children took prescription medicine and ended up in the hospital.
A Bonne Terre police officer was killed and another officer was injured early Thursday morning outside Motel 6 – formerly Bonneville Motel – i…
St. Francois County lost Elizabeth "Betty" Medley, one of its longest-serving employees and administrator of the Weber Road Facility, on Feb. …
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.