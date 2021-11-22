 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $179,900

Continue to show!! What a wonderful place to come home to! This home is spacious with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a large detached garage with workshop, an above-ground pool for summer fun, a covered deck just off the kitchen to enjoy family and nature, a super large yard that's over an acre, room for the kids and pets to run, and a children's play set is provided. A nice drive out to rural countryside, but yet quick access to a major highway. The elementary school is close, too. This home is priced to sell, so don't waste a minute to book your showing! Selling as-is, inspections for buyer's information only.

