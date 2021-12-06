 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $214,900

BACK ON THE MARKET AT NO FAULT OF SELLER!! Bright, airy, and BREATHTAKING!! This completely updated two story, located in the heart of DeSoto, is just what you have been looking for!! The openness of this home is incredible!! 9 1/2' ceilings, crown molding, elegant custom raised panel doors, and the perfect colored flooring to go with any décor. The kitchen is a dream, featuring custom cabinetry, granite countertops, a tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and a farmhouse sink. Main floor master has a luxurious en suite, large walk-in closet, and access to your own private covered porch. What else makes this home amazing?? How about the TWO main floor laundries, the porcelain tile tub surrounds, or the additional three large bedrooms upstairs?! Oh, and did I mention, the electric, plumbing, roof, and HVAC were all updated in 2015!! Come see this charming house all for yourself before its too late!!

