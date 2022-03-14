Horse property looking for new owner. 5 acres +/- Public water outside of city limits. Recently updated including paint, flooring, kitchen cabinets. New high efficiency furnace. Fenced in paddock with 3-4 stall barn next to house. Outbuildings include former beauty shop/office space with it's own electric,water. Several outbuildings. Large 2 car garage with work benches, attached 2 car carport. Wake up and see your horses every morning. Level pastures. House is move in ready, rest of the property needs a little TLC. Call today and schedule a showing. Come on out and make an offer.
4 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $220,000
-
- Updated
