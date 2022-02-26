 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $220,000

Gorgeous 3 yr old manufactured home on 1.8 acres! I mean gorgeous! Sellers have NEVER worn shoes on the carpeting, the inside finish is exquisite, and a ton of new upgrades have been installed...How about a $7000 Water softener/purification system, how about tinted windows so when the sun is rising or setting, your heat and cool remains constant and much less expensive, how about a fantastic oversized storage shed for all the toys you'll want to have on this lovely mostly cleared 1.8 acres! Bring 'em all! A warranty is in place for the new Buyer, but everything is almost new here - 3yr HVAC, Ring surveillance, all the systems, roof, everything is almost new! All you need to do is bring your stuff to this move-in ready beauty! Great access to 67 for commuting. Big beautiful windows to catch the morning sunrise & the evening sunset... For this square footage and almost brand new, super reasonably priced too! Wait until you see the bathrooms and kitchen in this home, WOW!

