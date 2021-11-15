4 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $259,000

Located in Beautiful Summer Set Gated, Lake community. Beautiful custom built ranch. Open divided floor plan. Vaulted ceilings. 2 fireplaces located in great room and Master Bed/Bath suite that also features double bowl vanity and Jacuzzi tub. Eat in kitchen with newer SS appliances, breakfast bar and pantry. A very unique feature of this home is the French doors that lead to a covered porch from the breakfast room. Open staircase leads to a beautiful finished and walk out Lower Level. You will love all the arched entry ways. 1+ Bedrooms, large guest bath, rec/family room, and wet bar. Updates include A/C, Furnace, Carpeting, painting throughout, Kitchen appliances, Window blinds, disposal, and landscaping. "Give Your Dreams A New Address" 58 Deloris Dr