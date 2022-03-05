 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in De Soto - $375,000

Welcome Home!! You will fall in love with this newer 2.5 year old home!! We have 4 Bedrooms on the main floor, 2 Full Baths, Main Floor Laundry and a 3 car garage, all on a beautiful 4 acre lot.. This home boasts so many nice features, including a covered deck, covered patio, walk out basement, rough-in for a full bathroom, Black Stainless Steel Appliances including the fridge, vaulted ceilings, coffered/tray ceilings, luxury master bathroom with whirlpool tub and separate shower, walk-in closet, architectural shingles, stone front, even has 2 extra egress windows and a rough-in in the basement, just in case....The 3rd car bay has an 8ft tall garage door and extended depth, for those larger trucks!! The back yard has been nicely fenced for your privacy and enjoyment.. Hurry in, as this home won't last long..

