Bring your dreams and visions to this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home. This brick/vinyl home with 2000+ square feet of living space is waiting to be your forever home! Investors looking for a great project take a look now. The home has a large living room as well as family room in the lower level, both with fireplaces. The main level has a master bedroom with adjoining bath, 2 bedrooms and a guest bath. The lower level has a large family room, bedroom, bath and storage. This home has a 2 car attached garage and large yard. The home also has an inground pool, but will need some work before time to splash around ! Call today if a project in 2022 is on your New Year's resolution list!
4 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $139,900
