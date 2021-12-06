 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $145,000

Check out this lovely two story home in the heart of Desloge located on a corner lot with quick access to dining, shopping, schools and highway commute. If you need lots of indoor space, this home might be the right fit for you. Home comes with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a family room, sunroom and other special areas to make what you need them to be. You'll also get not one, but two garage spaces, attached and detached, a back ally and a fenced in back yard for privacy. What more could you want when living in town.

