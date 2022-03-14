4 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $289,900

Lovely, well maintained, ranch home located in Desloge in the north county school district. There are 3 bedrooms on the main level of this home and one on the lower level. There are two bathrooms on the main and one on the lower level. Features include fantastic main floor laundry, granite counter tops in the kitchen, wood floors in the living room, deck overlooking the backyard and a 2 car attached garage. Lower level boast an amazing custom made bar, family room, extra bedroom / office, custom bathroom, lots of storage and walk out to the patio. The detached garage is super nice and also insulated. It will be a treasured feature to anyone wanting to make this their new home. Great neighborhood with a fantastic location.