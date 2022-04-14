4 Bedroom Home in Desloge - $50,000

This 2 story home sits on a beautiful 1/4 acre corner lot. It is close to the park and elementary school. There was a fire in February 2021 that caused extensive damage. Condition of the house is unknown. Previously had an upstairs apartment accessible from outside stairs. It is unsafe to enter the upstairs level due to fire. Use extreme caution if entering the lower level. I do not know the safety condition until it is further evaluated. Bring your contractor to see what it would take to rebuild what was an iconic 1920 2 story home with covered front porch. Or tear down and build your own home on this beautiful piece of property. No trespassing without permission. Owner and Realtor is not responsible for injury that may occur from entering the property.