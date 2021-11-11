 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Doe Run - $65,000

ATTENTION REHABBERS/INVESTORS. This is the original farm house in need of a complete remodel or build a new home on the beautiful 3 acres your choice! Roof is fairly new. 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom. The area around this property is surrounded by newer homes on beautiful acreage.

