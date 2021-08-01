4 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $1,150,000

Fantastic, completely remodeled 111 year old farmhouse. This exclusive home sits on 21.5 acres m/l just outside Farmington and features 4+ bedrooms & 5 baths. The entire home has been remodeled from the kitchen & baths to the stunning family room, to the wrap around porch to the attached garage with studio apartment above garage. Newer roof and windows. Home also features Two 2-Car garages, 3 functioning barns & silo. Don't miss the guest quarters above the attached 2-car garage.