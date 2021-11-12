Fantastic, completely remodeled 111 year old farmhouse. Horse lovers dream!!! This exclusive home sits on 21.5 beautiful acres m/l just outside Farmington and features 4+ bedrooms & 5 baths. The entire home has been remodeled from the kitchen & baths to the stunning family room, to the wrap around porch to the attached garage with studio apartment above garage. Newer roof and windows. Home also features Two 2-Car garages, 3 functioning barns & silo. Don't miss the guest quarters above the attached 2-car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $1,150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Three area residents face charges in Washington County after an alleged shooting incident in which a man's truck was shot multiple times befor…
- Updated
A Park Hills man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on US 67 at Papin Road in Jefferson County Wednesday morning.
- Updated
A local businessman filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the City of Park Hills, its mayor and former mayor, as well as four city em…
- Updated
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to two accidents with injuries in the area on Sunday.
- Updated
An area man was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Ste. Genevieve County on Monday.
- Updated
Area fire departments responded to a fire late Monday night in Park Hills. The Missouri Fire Marshal's Office later determined the fire to be …
- Updated
St. Francois County District 2 Commissioner David Kater was on hand at a public meeting held Tuesday night at the Bonne Terre Knights of Colum…
- Updated
A woman was seriously injured after a vehicle overturned in St. Francois County Sunday night.
- Updated
BONNE TERRE – North County running back Jobe Smith introduced himself to the relatively inexperienced defensive front of Farmington by rushing…
North County Board of Education members, during their October meeting, approved a budget amendment and discussed whether or not to allow full-…