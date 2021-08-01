4 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $114,900

Investment opportunity!!!!!! Are you looking for a FOUR bedroom TWO FULL bathroom house in the heart of Farmington??? With a little TLC this house is a perfect investment opportunity. With over 2500 square feet of living space there is more than enough space for you and your family to grow into. There is even a fenced in backyard for your little ones and fur babies to play in until their hearts content. If you love early 19th century Victorian homes that have been kept in great condition you have found the perfect home. The location you truly cannot beat, you can go anywhere in town within minutes. There is so many charming and unique features this home has to offer. This house has had the roof and electric updated and is in a great neighborhood just waiting for you to make it home. There is even two sheds that you can use for all the storage you would like. Schedule you showing while you still can!!!!!!