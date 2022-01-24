One of the most unique homes on the market! Almost half an acre on a corner lot, fenced in back yard, pool, playground, trampoline, gazebo and move-in ready! 4 bedroom, 3 FULL bathroom homes are hard to find, especially in this price range! 2 of the bedrooms have their own full bathroom: one on the main floor and one on the lower level. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with crown molding cabinets, stainless steel appliances, upgraded backsplash and beautiful countertops! Remember to check out the pantry and skylight! Head out through the sliding glass doors, off of the dining area and enjoy your days on the large double tiered deck out back while family & friends play safely in the fenced in back yard. The basement area is partially finished with a bonus room, laundry room and the garage has built in shelving to help keep the home organized! With all this home has to offer, you better move fast! Have your approval letter ready and make an appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $205,000
