Conveniently located in town this 2 story victorian style home still adorns some original charm with it's special millwork, the lovely open grand staircase and huge pocket door in the foyer, check out the back staircase! The kitchen is bright with white built in cabinetry and new tops, plenty of space for preparing meals and a pantry for added storage. You will find the main floor laundry/mud room right off the kitchen. There is a main floor spacious full bathroom with an inverted vault and a tub/shower. Four bedrooms are all on the upper level and well spaced for privacy! The full bathroom up-stairs has the neat vintage clawfoot tub/shower combination with a pedestal sink. The home can be heated with natural gas or wood burning furnace. The detached garage is also heated by the wood burning furnace and easily allows for two cars w/additional storage above, the 100ft. retractable air hose stays with the garage and yes it's cable ready too.
4 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $235,000
