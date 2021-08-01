4 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $269,900

WOW! Where to start with this amazing, 2 story Victorian! The home was completely renovated around 2011, including a new roof, kitchen, floors, windows, HVAC, and more. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2,218 sqft of living space all sitting on .6 acres...within walking distance of historic downtown Farmington. That gets us started...but wait...there's more! There is also a detached, very nice mother in law suite/pool house, a large 2 car garage, and a single car garage. As soon as you walk out onto the covered patio, you feel like have your own private city park! Schedule your showings quick!