4 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $310,000

Amazing 2 Story Victorian home updated in 2011. 3 car garage/workshop, detached in laws quarters/pool house that includes a murphy bed, kitchen, heat and a/c, and full bath. Large level fenced yard, covered patio, underground storm shelter, home has large 30 foot above ground pool with a deck around it. It is like having your own park. The home features 4 bedrooms, master on main level with full bath. 3 more bedrooms on the upper level with a full bath, main level 1/2 bath, main floor laundry, huge kitchen with 42" cabinets, all stainless steel appliances staying. Located within walking distance to historic downtown Farmington. Close to waterpark, hospital and schools. You must see this home to appreciate.