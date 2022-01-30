Amazing 2 Story Victorian home updated in 2011. 3 car garage/workshop, detached in laws quarters/pool house that includes a murphy bed, kitchen, heat and a/c, and full bath. Large level fenced yard, covered patio, underground storm shelter, home has large 30 foot above ground pool with a deck around it. It is like having your own park. The home features 4 bedrooms, master on main level with full bath. 3 more bedrooms on the upper level with a full bath, main level 1/2 bath, main floor laundry, huge kitchen with 42" cabinets, all stainless steel appliances staying. Located within walking distance to historic downtown Farmington. Close to waterpark, hospital and schools. You must see this home to appreciate.
4 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $310,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A St. Francois County man is being treated in a St. Louis hospital after being shot Thursday morning.
Updated: Two juvenile suspects are now in custody and a third suspect is still being sought in the early-morning Saturday shooting of a juveni…
Convicted sex offender dies Tuesday in officer-involved shooting in Madison County at Amidon Conservation Area
A Bollinger County man has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison County on Tuesday.
A northern Missouri man faces sex trafficking and enticement charges after allegedly threatening a Washington County juvenile into sending him…
An area man faces felony charges this month after allegedly pulling a gun on a police officer on New Year's Eve.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries in St. Francois County Friday afternoon.
An area man has been sentenced to spend more than 60 years in prison after a St. Francois County jury found him guilty of involuntary manslaug…
“I never thought I’d win like that!” a Missouri Lottery Scratchers player exclaimed after uncovering a $100,000 prize on a “300X” ticket.
A Park Hills man pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge on Thursday.
Perhaps some of the most overlooked first responders in any given community could be the very people who represent the first line of contact w…