 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $315,000

4 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $315,000

You are looking for THIS home on 3.21 acres in Farmington. Welcome to this beautiful 5 year young home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths! From the covered front porch where "porch sittin'" is a luxury that you want to have, the front door welcomes you into the main entertaining areas of the residence where you are greeted with vaulted celings, hardwood flooring, great room, kitchen/dinning combo offering a large center island perfect for family gatherings. The main level also features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and the laundry room. The basement has a family room, the 4th bedroom and 3rd full bath along with plenty of storage space. The backyard is perfect for parties with a covered deck, hot tub for relaxing and playground for the kids. Live in the country but only 4 minutes to Karsch/32, 5 minutes to 67!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two charged with burglary, assault

Two charged with burglary, assault

Two area men face felony charges this week after allegedly forcing their way into a Madison County home Saturday armed with handguns and weari…

WC gears up for homecoming weekend

WC gears up for homecoming weekend

Homecoming is the time when students and staff, former graduates and community come together to reconnect for an evening of high school basketball.

Chamber holds awards banquet

Chamber holds awards banquet

The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet Saturday evening at the White Magnolia Banquet Hall in Leadington…

Wintry weather predicted

Wintry weather predicted

A winter storm is expected to bring snow to much of Missouri beginning Tuesday night and continuing into the next day, affecting Wednesday mor…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News