You are looking for THIS home on 3.21 acres in Farmington. Welcome to this beautiful 5 year young home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths! From the covered front porch where "porch sittin'" is a luxury that you want to have, the front door welcomes you into the main entertaining areas of the residence where you are greeted with vaulted celings, hardwood flooring, great room, kitchen/dinning combo offering a large center island perfect for family gatherings. The main level also features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and the laundry room. The basement has a family room, the 4th bedroom and 3rd full bath along with plenty of storage space. The backyard is perfect for parties with a covered deck, hot tub for relaxing and playground for the kids. Live in the country but only 4 minutes to Karsch/32, 5 minutes to 67!
4 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $315,000
