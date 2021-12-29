 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $360,000

Beautifully remodeled sprawling ranch with 4 Bedrooms/ 3 baths. Large dining room, family room and gourmet kitchen and breakfast room with pristine views of 9 acres! Extensive detail went in to making this "like" new. A lot of glass through out. Newly remodeled baths, kitchen, flooring, electrical, plumbing, and more! Give Your Dreams A New Address ~ 4821 Hwy D

