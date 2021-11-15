4 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $379,900

GREAT LOCATION & IN-GROUND SWIMMING POOL!! Don't want to wait for a new build? Newly-Updated 4 BD, 4 Bath Ranch located on approximately 1 acre in the heart of Farmington, the highly desired subdivision of Maple Ridge! The open floor plan has a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, spacious bedrooms, two master suites, Great Room, separate dining, breakfast bar & breakfast room in kitchen leading out to deck. Walk-out basement has a full bath, office/den, family room, game room w/wet bar & leads out to large patio w/in-ground pool & diving board that backs to trees, perfect for entertaining. Check out the 2021 Updates List including waterproof laminate flooring throughout main floor, granite countertops, new liner in pool, garage door openers & doors, stainless steel appliances, & so much more! Bathrooms include new vanities, mirrors, lighting, freestanding tub in master, & 2 tiled walk-in showers. What more could you want?! Agent is Seller. Showings begin Sunday, 10/17, Open House 12-2pm.