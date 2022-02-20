4 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $410,500

Take a look at this fantastic business opportunity located in Farmington! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. The possibilities are endless with this commercial property nestled between Karsch Blvd and Downtown Farmington on the booming N. Washington street. This property offers a large potential parking area, or plenty room to expand on the existing buildings. If you've been looking for space to expand your current business or start a new one, look no further. Make an appointment today to see!