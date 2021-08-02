4 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $420,000

Beautiful atrium ranch home with 2 stall barn on 25 acres, fenced pasture and partially wooded. Well maintained move in ready 4 bedroom home with 2.5 bath. Large open living area with fireplace, wood floors and a gorgeous view. Main bedroom suite with stunning bathroom updates. Lots of closet space and main floor laundry. Stainless steel appliances, nice wood deck. You can enjoy the serenity anywhere from this home!