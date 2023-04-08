NEW CONSTRUCTION! Home will be complete approximately mid June 2023! Welcome Home to this open floor plan with split bedrooms! You will be greeted with vaulted ceilings in main living area and a 16x10 covered porch off the back of the house! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms all on the main level and an additional bedroom/ full bath on lower level! Spacious kitchen with white shaker style cabinets, large island, and walk-in pantry! You will enjoy a large walk-in closet off of the master bathroom. Laundry is conveniently located off the garage and allows easy access to the master bath! Partially finished basement that host a wet bar and large entertainment area! Home is on a corner lot! New pictures will be added as home is being finished!