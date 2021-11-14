Old world charm meets modern luxuries with this exquisite home stately situated on one of Farmington's most prominent historical streets. Beautifully restored 1907 Colonial home is full of architectural details w/pocket & French doors, some original hard wood floors, over 3400 sq.ft of living space with a formal dining room, living room, den & great room just off the kitchen. 2 Master Suites & 2 other bedrooms that share Jack & Jill style bathroom. Upper level bedroom has it's own balcony! Entertain your guests with large great room that features a lovely kitchen with beautiful cabinets & granite counter tops. Enjoy your morning breakfast in the breakfast nook with beautiful views & a wall of windows that provide lots of natural sunlight! Host tea parties on the covered porch, or cozy up with your favorite book by the fireplace in the den! Partially finished basement with family room and storage area. This picture perfect property also offers landscaped pond and 2 car detached garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Three area residents face charges in Washington County after an alleged shooting incident in which a man's truck was shot multiple times befor…
- Updated
A Park Hills man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on US 67 at Papin Road in Jefferson County Wednesday morning.
- Updated
St. Francois County District 2 Commissioner David Kater was on hand at a public meeting held Tuesday night at the Bonne Terre Knights of Colum…
- Updated
An area man was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Ste. Genevieve County on Monday.
- Updated
Area fire departments responded to a fire late Monday night in Park Hills. The Missouri Fire Marshal's Office later determined the fire to be …
- Updated
A woman was seriously injured after a vehicle overturned in St. Francois County Sunday night.
- Updated
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to two accidents with injuries in the area on Sunday.
- Updated
A local businessman filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the City of Park Hills, its mayor and former mayor, as well as four city em…
North County Board of Education members, during their October meeting, approved a budget amendment and discussed whether or not to allow full-…
- Updated
PARK HILLS – One of the deeper and more talented senior classes in Central football history finally has its elusive district championship.