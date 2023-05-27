Look what is NEW in Farmington! Maple Ridge has a new addition. This BRAND new home has an additional garage and walk-out for your home office. Very well designed to enjoy the living space downstairs while enjoying some practical open space upstairs. The entryway along with the best of mud rooms coming in from garage. Famous master suite design that will have your attention. Enjoy the open concept Kitchen with nicely installed island. Pantry space! Split bedroom floor plan, vaults, scenic deck, amazing hardwood floors all through out!
4 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $479,900
