Former ERDCC guard admits crimes

ST. LOUIS – A former Missouri prison guard pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday and admitted assaulting an inmate and possessing child po…

Fredericktown man sent to prison

Edwardsville, Illinois — Madison County, Illinois, State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine announced earlier this month that a Fredericktown man has …