4 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $479,900
Beautiful newly constructed home sitting on 11.8 acres in the Farmington School district! This home was built with class! Farmhouse style with open floor plan! 4 beds and 3 baths. The master bath that has a jetted whirlpool tub and separate shower. Granite counter tops, custom cabinets, engineered flooring. Tons of space for entertaining including a covered, screened patio! 6 foot windows in some rooms to enjoy the view and possibly catch a glimpse of wild life! This home offers it all! Energy efficient as well! In the lower level you will find an additional bedroom and full bath along with a vault and plenty of additional storage. Breathtaking views! This home will not disappoint!

