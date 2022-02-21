 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $485,000

Quality built home on corner lot in excellent neighborhood close to shopping , entertainment and medical center. This Four Bedroom and Three bath home is very well appointed with grand stair case, fireplace and lots of wood trim. If your looking for a home with a lot of WOW look no further. Fully finished walk out basement and large deck on rear of house.

