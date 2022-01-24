4 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $519,000

This just may be your dream home? This home has everything you could ever want or need. Situated on three acres of land with almost 4000 square feet of living space, this beautiful custom built home has a place for everything and everything in its place.This two story home offers many areas of enjoyment including a living room, two family rooms, up and down, formal dining room, kitchen, breakfast room, sun room, four bedrooms, three and a half baths, two laundry rooms, a full finished walkout basement, three car garage with a 30 amp plug for an RV hookip that backfeeds from a generator. If you love to entertain, imagine yourself on the amazing back patio with all of your friends for BBQ and cocktails. Or stroll down and sit on the bench and relax enjoying the view of the lake. These home owners have continuously updated the home throughout its lifetime. An addendum sheet has been added to list all of the significant improvements. Don't miss out, set an appointment for a viewing today!