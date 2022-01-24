This just may be your dream home? This home has everything you could ever want or need. Situated on three acres of land with almost 4000 square feet of living space, this beautiful custom built home has a place for everything and everything in its place.This two story home offers many areas of enjoyment including a living room, two family rooms, up and down, formal dining room, kitchen, breakfast room, sun room, four bedrooms, three and a half baths, two laundry rooms, a full finished walkout basement, three car garage with a 30 amp plug for an RV hookip that backfeeds from a generator. If you love to entertain, imagine yourself on the amazing back patio with all of your friends for BBQ and cocktails. Or stroll down and sit on the bench and relax enjoying the view of the lake. These home owners have continuously updated the home throughout its lifetime. An addendum sheet has been added to list all of the significant improvements. Don't miss out, set an appointment for a viewing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $519,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An inmate previously housed at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) in Bonne Terre was sentenced in St. Francois …
An area man serving life without parole for the 2017 murder of a Reynolds County couple died this week, according to the Missouri Department o…
The Farmington Police Department arrested a suspect Friday evening on multiple charges including felony drug possession after an altercation w…
Two area residents pleaded guilty last month after reportedly borrowing a vehicle and selling it without permission, then reporting it stolen …
Drivers on Nelson Street near Liberty Street might have found the road a bit icy Friday morning, the remnants of a residential fire that broke…
After 36 years of working for St. Francois County Ambulance District, Paramedic Jim Easter radioed dispatch he was going “off-duty forever.”
An area woman was injured in a vehicle accident in St. Louis County early Tuesday morning.
Early Dismissals
After four years of hard work, the funding is in place, the contractors were lined up and the ground was officially broken, Dec. 20, for the a…
A one-story home on Martin Avenue in Farmington was heavily damaged by a fire early Wednesday afternoon.