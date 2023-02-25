Newer custom built Brick home with 4 Bed & 3 Bath just 4 miles from Farmington located on 9.74 +/- acres. Once you pull in the driveway of this Beautiful ranch home with 3-car attached garage, you will love the privacy surrounded by trees & wildlife but close to local wineries & shopping. Once you enter the front door you will be greeted by Gorgeous custom Hickory Hardwood Floors that will guide you throughout to the Kitchen & both main level bedrooms. Kitchen was built for entertaining with large center island w/ granite countertop, large pantry, custom cabinets, stainless appliances and a door that will guide you to your covered deck for your morning cup of coffee to enjoy the peaceful sounds of nature. Full walk-out basement offers new carpet in the Family Room & 2 Bedrooms, also has full bathroom, 19x7 safe room with concrete ceiling and locking safe. Also included is new fenced in area, Central Vac system, Anderson windows & doors and much more! See attached list of recent updates