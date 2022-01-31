Luxurious Custom Built 1.5 Story. You will love all this home has to offer including 2 beautifully stoned gas fireplaces, custom wood ceiling beams, new custom shutters, upscale finishes & stunning hardwood floors that guide you throughout. Dream kitchen comes equipped with built in wine cooler, professional gas range, granite countertops and tiled back splash. Main floor office fit for the royal as well as Main floor Master Bedroom with trey ceilings, double doors guiding you out to the cov deck & beautiful rustic barndoors that lead you to your elegant master bath. Master bath offers double sink, walk in closet, rustic ceramic floors that flows into the custom walk-in shower with double shower heads perfect for relaxing at the end of a long day! Finished basement includes family room, bar, bedroom, full bath & media room which includes all new upgraded smart equipment. New asphalt driveway will lead you to your 4-car garage with new heaters & tall ceiling perfect for oversized tucks.
4 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $649,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two juvenile suspects are now in custody and a third suspect is still being sought in the early-morning Saturday shooting of a juvenile in Bon…
A St. Francois County man is being treated in a St. Louis hospital after being shot Thursday morning.
Convicted sex offender dies Tuesday in officer-involved shooting in Madison County at Amidon Conservation Area
A Bollinger County man has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison County on Tuesday.
A northern Missouri man faces sex trafficking and enticement charges after allegedly threatening a Washington County juvenile into sending him…
A press release sent out Saturday by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office announced that Sheriff Jeff Burkett who had previously contracted Covid-…
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries in St. Francois County Friday afternoon.
An area man has been sentenced to spend more than 60 years in prison after a St. Francois County jury found him guilty of involuntary manslaug…
“I never thought I’d win like that!” a Missouri Lottery Scratchers player exclaimed after uncovering a $100,000 prize on a “300X” ticket.
A Park Hills man pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge on Thursday.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) report, a Mineral Point man was killed in an early Sunday morning crash. He was said to be…