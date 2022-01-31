4 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $649,000

Luxurious Custom Built 1.5 Story. You will love all this home has to offer including 2 beautifully stoned gas fireplaces, custom wood ceiling beams, new custom shutters, upscale finishes & stunning hardwood floors that guide you throughout. Dream kitchen comes equipped with built in wine cooler, professional gas range, granite countertops and tiled back splash. Main floor office fit for the royal as well as Main floor Master Bedroom with trey ceilings, double doors guiding you out to the cov deck & beautiful rustic barndoors that lead you to your elegant master bath. Master bath offers double sink, walk in closet, rustic ceramic floors that flows into the custom walk-in shower with double shower heads perfect for relaxing at the end of a long day! Finished basement includes family room, bar, bedroom, full bath & media room which includes all new upgraded smart equipment. New asphalt driveway will lead you to your 4-car garage with new heaters & tall ceiling perfect for oversized tucks.