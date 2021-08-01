4 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $795,000

Stunning home in the heart of Farmington on Columbia Street pairs classic architectural detail w/fluid, light flooded floor plan. Built in 1901, completely renovated in 2016 w/3,558 SF of living space & ready-to-finish 3rd floor. Welcomed by a sitting room with a staircase leading to the 2nd floor, flanked by elegant, dining & living spaces w/wood floors, luxurious millwork, 12 foot ceilings & crown moulding. Gourmet kitchen features SS appliances with La Cornue gas range & custom cabinetry, brick backsplash & quartz countertops. Ascend to 2nd FL using front or back staircase to Master Suite w/custom closets and W/D along with built in safe with reinforced flooring. 3 additional bedrooms with office and additional full bath and half bath. 3rd FLR equipped with rough in bath and framing. All new HVAC upper/lower, new plumbing and electric. Enjoy the carriage house with kitchen, br, 1.5 bath as a B&B or income property. Spacious 2.25 ac yard with a playhouse and a summer kitchen.