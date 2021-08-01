Stunning home in the heart of Farmington on Columbia Street pairs classic architectural detail w/fluid, light flooded floor plan. Built in 1901, completely renovated in 2016 w/3,558 SF of living space & ready-to-finish 3rd floor. Welcomed by a sitting room with a staircase leading to the 2nd floor, flanked by elegant, dining & living spaces w/wood floors, luxurious millwork, 12 foot ceilings & crown moulding. Gourmet kitchen features SS appliances with La Cornue gas range & custom cabinetry, brick backsplash & quartz countertops. Ascend to 2nd FL using front or back staircase to Master Suite w/custom closets and W/D along with built in safe with reinforced flooring. 3 additional bedrooms with office and additional full bath and half bath. 3rd FLR equipped with rough in bath and framing. All new HVAC upper/lower, new plumbing and electric. Enjoy the carriage house with kitchen, br, 1.5 bath as a B&B or income property. Spacious 2.25 ac yard with a playhouse and a summer kitchen.
4 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $795,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
David Lee Nelson, 39, of Redmond, Washington has been arrested in Missouri and charged with nine counts of invasion of privacy; two counts of …
- Updated
Area law enforcement agencies were dispatched to a physical altercation Saturday night at the St. Francois County Raceway that reportedly left…
- Updated
Officials say a verbal altercation led to a local teen girl running over another juvenile girl with a car at Columbia Park in Park Hills on We…
- Updated
A coroner's inquest was held on Friday at the Madison County Courthouse, where it took a jury just over two hours of deliberation to find that…
Washington County has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 14331 Goose Creek Roads near Sullivan…
- Updated
A Park Hills man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday in Washington County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patro…
- Updated
Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County this weekend.
- Updated
Two area motorists were injured in a three-vehicle accident on Tuesday in St. Francois County.
- Updated
Madison County Health Department Administrator Becky Hunt made a plea on Monday, asking residents to make a personal decision in implementing …
Some people seem to get everything in life handed to them on a silver platter. Stephanie Crabera isn’t one of those people.