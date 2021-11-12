4 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $929,000

Are you looking for a peaceful retreat? This custom home is everything that you’re looking for & more! The inviting & open floor plan is perfect to entertain your friends & family featuring wood beams, double sided stone fireplace, gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, center island with cozy seating & pantry. The great room has tons of natural lighting with scenic views of the 20 acres. Main floor master includes walk-in closet, built-in cabinets, a master bath you’re sure to love. His/her vanities & custom stone shower. The main floor also has two bedrooms, home office, mudroom & laundry. Lower level has 2nd master bedroom, bath 2 walk-in closets, Family room, rec room, secret safe room & storage. Outside patio area you’ll fall in love with the 2 covered patios and hot tub. Home’s exterior features seamless lock metal roofing, LP smart siding & stone finishing. Also included 54x46 detached garage it also has a small apartment & full bathroom! Located in a gated community.