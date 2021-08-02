4 Bedroom Home in Festus - $199,900

Have you been wanting a ranch home in the country? This 4 bed, 2 full bath Home sits on 7.3 +/- acres in Ste.Genevieve County. When you walk in you will fall in love with the eat in kitchen, spacious living room, and main level laundry. This property features a large concrete driveway, detached 24x30 shop with two overhead doors and concrete floor, and a small pond in the middle of the property! This home is located in Bloomsdale Elementary and Ste.Genevieve Jr and Sr high school district. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity!