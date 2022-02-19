 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Festus - $389,900

4 Bedroom Home in Festus - $389,900

Get ready to be WOWed with this gem of a home!! Gorgeous ranch located on over 6 acres that backs to woods. Kitchen has beautiful cabinetry with extra long island and stone facade. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main level. Master bath has a double vanity and large shower with double faucets. The lower level has been nicely finished with large family room, rec room area, kitchenette area and a full bathroom. Perfect for a mother-in-law quarters. Also has a laundry room and storage area. Basement is also a walk-out. From the kitchen, you can walk out onto a deck overlooking the large back yard and above ground pool with it's own deck. Perfect outdoor space for entertaining.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DOC loses on harassment claim

DOC loses on harassment claim

A St. Francois County jury awarded $870,000 in damages to a former Farmington Correctional Center guard who sued the state over a sustained vo…

From Farmington to Hollywood

From Farmington to Hollywood

One of the most unusual biographies you’ll ever read on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) belongs to a man many of our readers may know well …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News