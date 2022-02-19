4 Bedroom Home in Festus - $389,900

Get ready to be WOWed with this gem of a home!! Gorgeous ranch located on over 6 acres that backs to woods. Kitchen has beautiful cabinetry with extra long island and stone facade. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main level. Master bath has a double vanity and large shower with double faucets. The lower level has been nicely finished with large family room, rec room area, kitchenette area and a full bathroom. Perfect for a mother-in-law quarters. Also has a laundry room and storage area. Basement is also a walk-out. From the kitchen, you can walk out onto a deck overlooking the large back yard and above ground pool with it's own deck. Perfect outdoor space for entertaining.