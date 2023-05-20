All I can say is WOW!! You must see it. So much to offer. 12.37+/- beautiful, peaceful acres, 40x20 concrete salt water pool w/2-20x4 sun ledges & a sitting area in the deep end. Patio, firepit, 2 covered decks overlooking the pool w/tongue and groove ceilings, wide driveway, electric gated entrance, 60x30 detached garage-all insulated, water and electric. 40x12 camper carport, Kitchen w/10 ft center island (breakfast bar), leathered granite countertops, stainless steel appliances stay, custom built Amish cabinets. Split bedroom floor plan, stone gas fireplace w/wood mantel. Master bedroom with walk-in shower, jacuzzi tub, 2 sinks, walk in closets. 14x10 main floor laundry w/dog shower, full finished walk out basement w/ a 4th bedroom. Custom hardwood floors. The list goes on and on...
4 Bedroom Home in Festus - $719,900
