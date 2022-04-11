4 Bedroom Home in French Village - $124,900

Motivated Seller, seller to provide $5000 seller credit for any accepted contract in 4/2022. The property is located in a private setting off the beat and path. This large home has room for everyone with a lot of potential. Property is being sold as is and the seller will not make any repairs. Goose Creek is a gated community with 24 hour security. The lake is approximately 400 acres large enough to boat, water ski, jet ski fish and swim. There is a maintained sand beach, 2 separate boat ramps, 2 play grounds and much more. Seller purchased adjacent lot, which will be included in the sale.