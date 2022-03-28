Settle into this adorable home situated on 4 lots in the gated Goose Creek lake community. The spacious main house features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and an updated kitchen with large island. The entire home has been freshly painted and has new flooring throughout. The guest cottage features an additional 1 bed, 1 bath, and kitchenette and is the perfect space to host friends, in-laws, or even homeschool. The possibilities are endless! A fisherman's paradise, Goose Creek Lake is approximately 400 acres with over 10 miles of shoreline. There are also 5 smaller fishing lakes and ponds within the community, ranging from 1/2 to 13 acres in size and all are stocked annually with catfish, bass, and crappie. You'll be within walking distance to the lake & boat ramp, beach, community swimming pool & park There are many planned activities and events throughout the year to make this a truly enjoyable living experience. Yearly assesment fee 735
4 Bedroom Home in French Village - $180,000
