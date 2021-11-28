Looking for that perfect home for growing family? Do not let the exterior fool you!! This is not a small home! This is a spacious four bedroom ready to move into! Unique stucco exterior. Has been immaculately maintained..oak hardwood floors throughout home. Large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets..appliances to stay.. large living room with 2 picture windows..FOUR sizable bedrooms. The home features custom woodworking throughout. Large screened porch . Spacious 2+ lot yard..nice flower beds and beautiful, large Ginko tree. This would make wonderful, affordable family home or great B&B potential..Partial walk-out unfinished basement with facilities for laundry and good storage..Take a look!..you will be impressed with the sizable rooms and comfy side screened porch! Detached garage with concrete floor..
4 Bedroom Home in Ironton - $110,000
