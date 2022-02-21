Welcome home to this charming Tri-level in the Bell Meadows subdivision. This home is just waiting for its new family to fall in love and make it their own! The living room with its cozy fireplace will be a great place for relaxing. The eat-in kitchen is large enough to move around and has an added coffee bar/storage area and a walk-out into the garage! The lower level features another bedroom or office area, half bath, and plenty of storage space, including laundry. Large yard that backs to woods, a deck, and a patio for all your gatherings. The property also has an outbuilding that could be used as a second garage or a workspace that has an attached carport for a boat or parking! Visit today before it's gone!
4 Bedroom Home in Ironton - $125,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the most unusual biographies you’ll ever read on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) belongs to a man many of our readers may know well …
After nearly a decade of pre-trial motions, changes in counsel, and multiple continuances including one in December, a jury trial began Tuesda…
An Irondale man has been sentenced to federal prison for production of child pornography.
A St. Francois County jury awarded $870,000 in damages to a former Farmington Correctional Center guard who sued the state over a sustained vo…
School closings for Friday
An area man was killed after being struck on Route F in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday night.
The Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC) has confirmed an employee at the Eastern Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) in …
An area man faces felony charges this week after allegedly breaking through his apartment wall into a neighboring residence and threatening to…
Usually, during the Parkland’s rain-vs.-snow months — when precipitation forms seem to compete to see which ones can create the most miserable…
The small town of Leadwood is once again experiencing a shake-up among its leadership.