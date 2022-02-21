 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Ironton - $125,000

Welcome home to this charming Tri-level in the Bell Meadows subdivision. This home is just waiting for its new family to fall in love and make it their own! The living room with its cozy fireplace will be a great place for relaxing. The eat-in kitchen is large enough to move around and has an added coffee bar/storage area and a walk-out into the garage! The lower level features another bedroom or office area, half bath, and plenty of storage space, including laundry. Large yard that backs to woods, a deck, and a patio for all your gatherings. The property also has an outbuilding that could be used as a second garage or a workspace that has an attached carport for a boat or parking! Visit today before it's gone!

