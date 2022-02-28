This one is a family's dream with 2.5 acres for the kids or pets to roam on and a beautiful inground pool with nearly 4200 square feet of living space. Theres something for everyone in the family with this property, a killer kitchen and an open concept floor plan. The large living area has a beautiful fireplace to gather the family around for family games or creating holiday memories. The home has a master bedroom and master bath on the main floor with a second bedroom on the main level. The kids or guest have plenty of space as well with a full basement living area that features a large bedroom and bath. There's more room in the loft area with plenty of space to make it whatever your family needs. We didn't forget dad either with a man size separate garage and shop. The Arcadia Valley is rich in small lakes, crystal clear streams, hiking, biking, kayaking and the Mark Twain National Forest is nearby. Many state parks are in the area just a short drive away awaiting your adventures.
4 Bedroom Home in Ironton - $449,995
